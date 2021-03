Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Gentleman of the United States will be in Albuquerque on Wednesday. Doug Emhoff will make a solo trip as part of a tour with Vice President Kamala Harris.

She will be promoting the $1.9 trillion relief package the president signed into law on Thursday. The vice president will be traveling with her husband to Nevada and Denver. However, Emhoff will be making a solo trip to the Duke City.