Rio Rancho Trump Campaign rally, bill paid

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – By 4:00 p.m. on September 16, 2019, parking lots surrounding the Santa Ana Star Center were at full capacity — three hours before President Trump was set to speak at his campaign rally.

The City of Rio Rancho staff and first responders, plus 24 other organizations and agencies, contributed to the planning of the event and assisted in keeping attendees safe.

Beyond the $15,000 rental agreement, there were costs associated with audiovisual/production, catering, law enforcement/security, parking, and stagehands. The Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign has since paid the Star Center approximately $146,000 for those associated costs along with the rental agreement.

Rio Rancho city officials say there were 8,704 event attendees inside the Santa Ana Star Center for the rally, filling the arena itself to capacity. Approximately 1,500 attendees watched his hour and a half campaign speech outside the arena, and 53,490 people watched it on KRQE.com.