President Trump visits the Permian Basin in Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KRQE)- President Donald Trump is visiting the Permian Basin on Wednesday, July 29, to discuss oil and gas and will also attend a fundraiser. The President touched down at Midland International Air and Space Port Wednesday morning before heading to Odessa for the luncheon. According to the Associated Press, Trump will pull in up to $100,000 a person at a roundtable with supporters.

President Trump’s schedule (subject to change)

11:30 a.m. – Wheels down at Midland Airport

12 p.m.-2 p.m. – Private fundraiser lunch no media access (Odessa Marriott and Conference Center)

3 p.m. – President tours Double Eagle Oil Rig and talks to workers, visitors

He will then travel to the Double Eagle Energy Rig in Midland County. While visiting Trump is expected to discuss reducing regulation, incentivizing private investment and infrastructure in the oil and gas industry.

“The President saw the pain caused in the energy industry by the price collapse and demand shock that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and took decisive action to help. America’s energy industry is now contributing to the nation’s economic recovery, and the President will continue to support the industry as it rebuilds,” a White House official said via a statement last week.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, oil prices were beginning to drop however, the market took another major hit during the pandemic as prices hit historic lows in April and even trended into the negative. The market has made steady gains as the West Texas Index was just above $41 per barrel as of Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) said the President’s visit to the Permian Basin will be a big opportunity for residents to share their perspective with Trump. Officials with the Biden campaign have stated that now isn’t the time to be “politicking” in Texas.

Trump’s visit to Texas comes as the state has experienced a dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities. President Trump is expected to depart from MAF Wednesday afternoon.