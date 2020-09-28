President Trump to give update on national coronavirus testing plan

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is expected to deliver an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy Monday.

According to White House officials, the speech will happen at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on CBS’s Face The Nation that the announcement would focus on additional testing the federal government is providing to governors.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden has no public events scheduled.

The first debate will be Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio. NewsNation will broadcast it live beginning at 9 p.m. ET.