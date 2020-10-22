President Trump releases full CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview ahead of air date

(KRQE) – President Donald Trump has posted his full CBS “60 Minutes” unedited interview with Lesley Stahl on Facebook ahead of the show’s air date which is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25. The president posted the interview with the caption “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Mintues and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA”.

The president is referring to his Thursday night debate against Democrat Joe Biden that will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. President Trump was interviewed by Lesley Stahl in the White House and CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell interviewed the former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both interviews along with interviews with their running mates will be featured in the hourlong candidates’ edition of “60 Minutes” will broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 25 on CBS. Following President Trump’s release of the interview, CBS News has issued the following statement: