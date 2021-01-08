President Trump: ‘I will not be going to the Inauguration’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Friday he will “not be going to the Inauguration” on Jan. 20.
In a tweet, Trump said “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Up Next:
- Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
- Tech company CEO, tattoo artist among those arrested at U.S. Capitol riot
- Fact Check: Without evidence, Texas Attorney General Paxton says ‘Antifa’ involved in Capitol riot
- Photos show the aftermath, damage at Capitol after protest
- Capitol Police chief resigns after riot at US Capitol