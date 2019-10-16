Postal Service head to retire amid mounting financial woes

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, Megan J. Brennan, United States Postal Service Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the United States Postal Service’s Father Theodore Hesburgh “forever” stamp release ceremony at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The Postal Service says Brennan, the first woman to hold the position, is retiring early next year after working to stabilize the organization’s mounting financial woes. Brennan took the job in 2015. She will step down Jan. 31, 2020. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Megan Brennan, who became the first woman to hold the position, is retiring early next year after working to stabilize the organization’s mounting financial woes.

Brennan took the job in 2015. The Postal Service says she will step down Jan. 31.

The announcement comes as the service has grappled with 12 years of net losses, due in part to declining first-class mail volume. Brennan earlier this year warned that the Postal Service would run out of money in 2024 unless Congress acted.

The agency also has met pressure from President Donald Trump, who insists it should charge higher shipping rates for online retailers such as Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.

The Postal Service says it will conduct a nationwide search for a successor.