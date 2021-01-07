(WETM) — Mike Dawidziak, a nationally known pollster and political strategist, spoke exclusively to 18 News about the violent pro-Trump occupiers who disrupted Wednesday’s electoral count.
Dawidziak worked on races for all levels of government in every state in the country and four presidential campaigns—including George H. W. Bush.
The full exclusive interview can be found below.
Up Next:
- Mick Mulvaney among White House aides resigning after Capitol riot
- Show support for local businesses by participating in the #TrueABQ challenge
- Political strategist speaks on Capitol chaos
- ‘Albuquerque went from a small town to a big city’: Woman celebrates 101st birthday
- Calm Thursday morning ahead of weekend winter storm