Political independent Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD (WFLA) — For the first time ever, entertainment superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has publicly endorsed a presidential candidate. Johnson, who says he’s a centrist who has voted for each party in the past, announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president on his social media Sunday morning.

“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT,” he said. The tweet is accompanied by a video, where Johnson has a virtual sit-down discussion with Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead, you’ve done great things,” he said to the candidates. “Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career, you’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul.” Johnson deemed Harris a “certified badass,” citing her rise through the ranks from attorney to US Senator.

Johnson’s first question for Biden and Harris was, “How will you earn the respect of the American people?”

You can watch the video below.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

LATEST STORIES: