PHOTOS: For second year, White House modifies Easter traditions amid pandemic

NATIONAL (KRQE/AP)- For the second year in a row, the White House had to cancel the annual White House Easter Egg Roll due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the holiday alongside First Lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny.
Typically, about 30,000 parents and children head to the White House grounds to search for Easter eggs the day after the holiday. This year, the Bidens will send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.