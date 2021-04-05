PHOTOS: For second year, White House modifies Easter traditions amid pandemic

NATIONAL (KRQE/AP)- For the second year in a row, the White House had to cancel the annual White House Easter Egg Roll due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the holiday alongside First Lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny.

Typically, about 30,000 parents and children head to the White House grounds to search for Easter eggs the day after the holiday. This year, the Bidens will send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden (L) and the Easter Bunny (R), speaks about the Easter holiday and the traditional White House Easter Egg roll, which was not held this year because of Covid, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 5, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appear with the Easter Bunny at the White House on April 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. The year’s traditional Easter Egg Roll was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden (L) and the Easter Bunny (C), speaks about the Easter holiday and the traditional White House Easter Egg roll, which was not held this year because of Covid, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 5, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden (L) and the Easter Bunny (C), wave after Biden spoke about the Easter holiday and the traditional White House Easter Egg roll, which was not held this year because of Covid, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 5, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

First Lady Jill Biden (L) presents a flower to the Easter Bunny (C), alongside US President Joe Biden after Biden spoke about the Easter holiday and the traditional White House Easter Egg roll, which was not held this year because of Covid, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 5, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)