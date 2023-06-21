The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court on Wednesday after being indicted on federal felony charges.

Jack Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned in the Worcester federal court on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

Teixeira, of North Dighton, has been behind bars since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. He was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other national security issues on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. The stunning breach exposing closely held intelligence has sparked international concern and raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its secrets.

The Pentagon has called the security breach a “very serious risk to national security.”

A magistrate judge ruled last month that Teixeira must remain in jail while the case plays out, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

The judge also cited Teixeira’s “fascination with guns,” disturbing online statements and admonitions by Teixeira’s military superiors about his handling of sensitive information before his arrest.

Teixeira’s lawyer had urged the judge to release him to his father’s home, saying he has no criminal history and has strong family support to ensure he shows up in court. Teixeira’s family said in an emailed statement last month that they “remain committed as ever and remain steadfast and determined in our complete support” of him.

Teixeira’s attorney has said his client “will answer the charges” and “will be judged by his fellow citizens.”

The Justice Department has not alleged a particular motive. Accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.