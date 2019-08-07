Pelosi: House Judiciary will sue former WH counsel McGahn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House Judiciary Committee will file a complaint in federal court Wednesday aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit will be a step toward possible impeachment proceedings.

McGahn was a star witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and has refused to release documents or testify before the House panel.

The White House argues that former employees like McGahn have “absolute immunity” from appearing. Democrats reject that argument and want the courts to enforce the subpoenas they’ve issued to McGahn and other witnesses.

The legal action comes as more than half of House Democrats say they support launching an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Pelosi said “no one is above the law.”