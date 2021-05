NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has announced a new initiative to engage primary care providers in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution effort. The New Mexico Departments of Health, Aging and Long-Term Services, and Human Services are reaching out to providers to enroll as COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Primary care providers can now enroll as vaccine providers online at cv.nmhealth.org. Providers must have several agreements in place with the NMDOH as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.