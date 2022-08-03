NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation.

The group’s website says they are are dedicated to “transparent elections” and that’s why they posted 1.3 million New Mexico voters information on their site. However, Toulouse Oliver says she doesn’t see how the information they posted would help meet that. “Maybe they’re in law enforcement, maybe they’re in the judiciary, right? They need that extra level of protection for their information, so these are the things we’re deeply concerned about and trying to protect,” Toulouse Oliver said.

While voter information has always been public in a way, political parties can request that information, Toulouse Oliver says having it posted online for anyone to see is a completely different issue. She says they are considering appealing the federal judge’s ruling, but they are also working on a solution at the state level. She says this issue could come up in January’s legislative session.