NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Biden Tuesday night delivered his second State of the Union address laying out his agenda for the year. He spoke on heavily on the economy saying American families wouldn’t be forgotten amid continued economic upheaval.

“My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten,” said President Biden. “So many of you listening tonight, I know you feel it. So many of you feel like you’ve simply been forgotten. Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they’re invisible.”

The Republican Party of New Mexico responded Tuesday night, saying very little of the president’s speech was accurate. “He varnished over inflation as if American families aren’t suffering. The average American family has lost over $9,300 in purchasing power over the last two years. The price of gasoline – he said it’s going down – it’s still $1.39 higher than when he took office. He said the border was secure, I think that’s the most outlandish statement that he made,” said Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce.