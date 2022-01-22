New congressional districts target of Republican party lawsuit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the state’s new congressional districts unfairly favor the opposing party. The new map, developed by the Democratic majority legislature and approved by the governor, moved part of the metro’s South Valley into southern New Mexico’s District Two.

It also extended the metro’s District One south into Lincoln and Chaves counties, as well as consolidating more of eastern New Mexico with the northern part of the state.

State Republican Party chair Steve Pearce says the changes weaken GOP voting power. He criticizes lawmakers for not adopting maps suggested by an independent commission, appointed to make redistricting recommendations.

The lawsuit names the governor, the secretary of state, and Democratic leaders.