ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller could soon make an announcement on the newest city council member. The new member would take the place of longtime City Councilor Ken Sanchez who died last month.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the mayor hopes to name the District 1 appointee sometime within the next six weeks. Fourteen people have applied for the position.

A committee will vet the candidates and make recommendations to the mayor.