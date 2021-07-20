LIVE UPDATES: Rodney Reed’s brother removed from hearing, judge is ‘not here to referee a fight’

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Tensions ran high in a Bastrop County courtroom on the second day of an evidentiary hearing for Rodney Reed to determine whether or not he should receive a new trial.

More than 20 years after his 1998 conviction for the killing of Stacey Stites, the Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Reed’s scheduled execution and sent the case back to the lower courts for further “fact-finding.” Now, Reed’s defense team said they have new evidence and new witnesses to bring before the judge that they say “gut” the state’s original case against him.

The second day began with fiery exchanges during testimony and the following cross-examination of two of the defense witnesses, culminating in Judge J.D. Langley calling for a quick break.

“I’m not here to referee a fight between the gallery and the lawyers,” Judge Langley said. “I will not tolerate any person in the gallery trying to interfere with the proceedings.”

When the judge returned, he said he had removed someone from the proceedings for making comments to the prosecution team. He then issued a strong warning to everyone in the courtroom.

Rodney Reed’s brother Rodrick confirmed he had been removed from the courtroom and told reporters he was upset. He said he made a comment to the state’s attorney because this attorney was “staring” at him.

“I didn’t cuss. No profanity, no anger, no threat. I just said, ‘I don’t see how they can sleep at night,'” he said. “I’ve been fighting hard for 24 years – I’ve been across this country two or three different times to get justice.”

He went on to say that he’s fighting for justice for his brother, but also for Stacey Stites and other Bastrop citizens.

Before lunch, a Bastrop County court official stated that Roderick’s removal would last for the remainder of the hearing. However, after lunch and during witness testimony, Rodrick was let back into the hearing room around 1:45 p.m.

A sketch of Rodney Reed and his defense at the July 19 hearing. Cameras are not allowed in the hearing room, but a local artist helped visualize the events of the first day of the two-week long proceeding. (Sketch provided to KXAN by: Candace Mc Intyre)

Background

Both the defense attorneys and state’s attorneys were able to call witnesses to testify in the hearing, which is expected to last for two weeks.

On the first day of proceedings, the defense called a forensic pathologist to the stand to analyze some of the details of the case, such as the time of the victim’s death or the length of time sperm can last in a body — key points in the original case against Reed.

The defense also called for two acquaintances of Stites’ and her fiancé at the time, Jimmy Fennell. Both of these witnesses testified to statements they said Fennell made in their presence — statements that have left them with concerns, even two decades later.

