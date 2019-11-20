Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Another day, another impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, one of the most anticipated witnesses in the public hearings will face tough questions from lawmakers.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 6:30 a.m. MST for step-by-step analysis and expertise during the impeachment inquiry today and Thursday.

Gordon Sondland is the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and Democrats are hoping to grill Sondland on new details that emerged from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor last week about a critical phone call between Sondland and President Donald Trump about Ukraine.

Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Sondland told House investigators that he delivered a key message to a Ukrainian official this year: Trump would not unfreeze more than $390 million in assistance for Ukraine unless Ukraine made a public statement committing to investigations Trump believed might help him in the 2020 election, NPR reported. That was revealed after he gave closed-door testimony in October and then submitted a three-page amendment in November after reviewing statements from Ambassador William Taylor and Tim Morrison.

Sondland is expected to testify beginning at 7 a.m. MST.

Lawmakers will also hear from Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs. Afternoon testimony is expected at 2:30 MST.

Our experts will break down the latest developments and what it all means throughout the day’s testimony.