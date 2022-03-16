NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A proposed cement plant in Lincoln County is now receiving opposition from local lawmakers. The cement plant would be built along Highway 220 near Alto, which is near dozens of homes and along a scenic route.

Those in opposition say the plant would pollute both the air and water nearby and that the elderly who live nearby would be the worst affected. Tuesday, local lawmakers gave a letter to Lincoln County Commissioners saying they were also opposed to the plant.

“It states emphatically that there is a bipartisan agreement between both Republicans and Democrats that this project is a total wrong thing in the wrong place,” says Kevin Fleharty, assistant chairman at the Alto Coalition for Environmental Preservation.

County commissioners gave a mixed response to the letter, with some saying it wasn’t their place to decide what people do with private property. The state environment department still has to grant permits for the plant.