NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National lawmakers are taking notes on how elections are run in New Mexico. The U.S. House Subcommittee on Elections met in Santa Fe Monday to discuss how the state has expanded voting access.

Key programs in New Mexico, like early in-person voting and online and automatic voter registration, were highlighted. While many states have passed advanced anti-voter laws, officials point out New Mexico’s dedication to ensuring every voter has access to cast their ballot.

“Today, as a majority-minority state with large Latino and Native American populations, New Mexico shows the way towards a more inclusive and fair democracy,” says Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernandez (D- New Mexico).

The subcommittee plans to collect information on the success of New Mexico’s election policies in hopes of using it to support the adoption of similar standards at the federal level.