Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot

by: MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press

The Dome of the Capitol Building is visible through razor wire installed on top of fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog said Friday it will investigate how the department and its agencies prepared for and responded to last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. The investigation by the inspector general’s office will examine whether information was shared by the Justice Department to other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence.

The inspector general said it “also will assess whether there are any weaknesses in DOJ protocols, policies, or procedures that adversely affected the ability of DOJ or its components to prepare effectively for and respond to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

