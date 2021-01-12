Josiah Colt, man seen hanging from Senate balcony, turns himself in

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

BOISE, Idaho (NEXSTAR) – The man photographed hanging from the Senate balcony during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has turned himself in, according to Idaho officials.

A spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Josiah Colt was taken into custody Thursday on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. It’s not yet clear what charges he will face.

CBS 2 in Boise first identified Colt, of Boise, as the dangling man seen in images plastered across TV screens and social media feeds.

According to the outlet, the Idaho resident sent them a statement asking for forgiveness and saying he got “caught up in the moment.”

Colt wrote in part, “I realize now that my actions were in appropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.”

Colt also said that he loves America and didn’t hurt anyone. He added that he “got caught up in the moment” when he saw the door to the Senate chamber open.

Colt has not released any other statements or done any interviews. According to CBS 2, he has hired a lawyer and deleted his social media accounts.

U.S. Marshals did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

