Joe Biden bails on New Hampshire ahead of polls closing, heads to South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Jill Biden at a caucus night campaign rally on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Nexstar) — Joe Biden has bailed on his planned New Hampshire primary night party to head to South Carolina.

According to CNN, the former vice president’s abrupt change of plans comes as his campaign scrambles to keep his base of African-American support from crumbling under the weight of a fourth-place finish in Iowa and another potentially poor showing in New Hampshire.

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he left because there were “significant portions of the electorate who haven’t voted yet.”

So far, Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are looking to be the most favored candidates in New Hampshire.

RELATED: Sanders, Buttigieg look for good results in New Hampshire

However, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is not even on the ballot, won the votes of Dixville Notch — a tiny community where five voters were cast.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this post.