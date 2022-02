KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids

Teen continues to make an impact in the homeless …

Air Force reconsidering flight paths over Gila Wilderness

NMDOH recommending fourth COVID shot to immunocompromised

Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint leads police …

APD on track to write more traffic tickets this year

Man who shot a state police officer will stay behind …

Some New Mexicans still choosing to mask up while …

Loved ones speak out on murder of influential Albuquerque …

APD hunts for suspect in shooting, kidnapping, carjacking …

Teen accused in Albuquerque massage parlor murder …