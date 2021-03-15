Senate to confirm Haaland as Interior secretary

US Representative Deb Haaland, Democrat from New Mexico and secretary of the interior nominee, testifies during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on February 24, 2021. (Photo by LEIGH VOGEL / various sources / AFP) (Photo by LEIGH VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE)- The Senate is expected to vote on Monday to confirm Deb Haaland as President Joe Biden’s secretary of the Department of the Interior. KRQE News 13 will stream the Senate floor proceeding live on this page.

The vote would make Haaland the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency in U.S. history. The move comes after the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources voted 11 to 9 in favor of Haaland earlier this month.

Haaland serves as the U.S. Representative for New Mexico‘s 1st Congressional District and is a member of the Laguna Pueblo. A 35th generation New Mexican, she also earned degrees from the University of New Mexico and UNM Law School according to her House biography.