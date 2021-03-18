Haaland takes oath of office as Secretary of Interior

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Deb Haaland took the oath of office to become the 54th Secretary of the Department of the Interior. Haaland was joined by her family as she became the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

Vice President Kamala Harris conducted the ceremonial swearing-in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 18, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Haaland issued the following statement:

At my confirmation hearing, I said that we all have a stake in the future of our country. No matter your political party or Zip code, your ancestral heritage or income level, we all must take the formidable challenges that lie ahead seriously, and we will take them head-on, together. I am proud and humbled to lead the dedicated team at Interior as we seek to leave a livable planet for future generations. Together, we will work to advance President Biden’s vision to honor our nation-to-nation relationship with Tribes, address the climate and nature crises, advance environmental justice, and build a clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs and powers our nation. The change we need will take hard work and perseverance, but I know that together there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland