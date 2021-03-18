Haaland takes oath of office as Secretary of Interior

Interior Secretary

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Deb Haaland took the oath of office to become the 54th Secretary of the Department of the Interior. Haaland was joined by her family as she became the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

Vice President Kamala Harris conducted the ceremonial swearing-in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 18, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Haaland issued the following statement:

At my confirmation hearing, I said that we all have a stake in the future of our country. No matter your political party or Zip code, your ancestral heritage or income level, we all must take the formidable challenges that lie ahead seriously, and we will take them head-on, together.

I am proud and humbled to lead the dedicated team at Interior as we seek to leave a livable planet for future generations. Together, we will work to advance President Biden’s vision to honor our nation-to-nation relationship with Tribes, address the climate and nature crises, advance environmental justice, and build a clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs and powers our nation.

The change we need will take hard work and perseverance, but I know that together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
  • WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) conducts the ceremonial swearing in of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland as her daughter Somah Haaland holds the Bible in Harris’ ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Haaland becomes the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) conducts the ceremonial swearing in of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland as her daughter Somah Haaland holds the Bible in Harris’ ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Haaland becomes the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
  • US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is sworn in as daughter, Somáh Haaland, holds the bible on March 18, 2021 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris (not in image) on March 18, 2021 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (C), U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R), and Haaland’s family members pose for a photo following a ceremonial swearing in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Haaland becomes the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (C) celebrates with family and friends following the ceremonial swearing of her position by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Harris’ ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Haaland becomes the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES