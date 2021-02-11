Skip to content
Interior Secretary
Manchin says he’ll vote for Haaland for interior secretary
Video
Interior secretary nominee Haaland enters day two of confirmation hearing
Interior secretary nominee Haaland testifies at confirmation hearing
Video
Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate
Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears
Bill advances to hold special primary congressional election
Biden officially nominates Rep. Haaland to Interior Secretary role
Video
New Mexico’s future after Rep. Haaland picked for Interior Secretary
Video
Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary
Video
Celebrities support New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland for U.S. Interior Secretary
Video
Biden’s transition team reportedly vetting Rep. Haaland for Interior Secretary
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Metro 15 list updated with offender with active felony warrant
Gallery
Governor Lujan Grisham, New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update
Video
4 NM counties move to turquoise level, 6 counties move to green
Video
Developer hopes to convert NE Albuquerque motel into apartments
Video
Police investigate after man found dead in front of northeast Albuquerque motel
Video
State modifies Red-Green framework, now includes new Turquoise Level
Video
State Parks reopen for all visitors
Video
Light rain and snow possible for some Thursday
Video
Don't Miss
Art meets history: NM museums provide cultural education for artists
Video
Albuquerque Animal Welfare rescues entire Texas animal shelter impacted by severe winter storm
Video
Bike program serving kids on Navajo Nation receives $10K from NM
Video
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Central New Mexico sees snow-covered roadways Thursday
Video
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
