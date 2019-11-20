How to watch the fifth Democratic debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten Democratic presidential primary candidates are in Atlanta, Georgia getting ready for the fifth Democratic debate. The debate will be hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post.

Qualifying candidates for November 20 debate

What are the debate rules?

Each candidate will have 75 seconds to answer questions posed to them and 45 seconds for follow-ups at the moderator’s discretion. There will be no opening statements, but candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for a closing statement.

When’s the next Democratic debate?

The sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico at the University of California Los Angeles on December 19. In order to qualify for the sixth debate, candidates need to hit 4% in four Democratic National Committee approved national or early voting state polls, and receive at least 200,000 unique donations.