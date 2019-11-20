How to watch the fifth Democratic debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten Democratic presidential primary candidates are in Atlanta, Georgia getting ready for the fifth Democratic debate. The debate will be hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post.
- Date: Wednesday, November 20
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
- TV Channel: MSNBC
- Online Stream: MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com as well as the NBC News and The Washington Post mobile apps.
Qualifying candidates for November 20 debate
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Billionaire Tom Steyer
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
What are the debate rules?
Each candidate will have 75 seconds to answer questions posed to them and 45 seconds for follow-ups at the moderator’s discretion. There will be no opening statements, but candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for a closing statement.
When’s the next Democratic debate?
The sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico at the University of California Los Angeles on December 19. In order to qualify for the sixth debate, candidates need to hit 4% in four Democratic National Committee approved national or early voting state polls, and receive at least 200,000 unique donations.