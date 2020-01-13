How to watch the 7th Democratic Debate

The stage for the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN is shown, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six Democratic presidential primary candidates have qualified for the seventh debate. CNN and The Des Moines Register will co-host the first Democratic debate of 2020.

Date: Tuesday, January 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Drake University in Iowa

Where to watch: The debate will air on CNN and CNN International.

Analysis: CBSN will hold coverage of the debate.

Qualifying candidates for January 14 debate

To qualify for the seventh debate, candidates have to raise money from 225,000 unique donors (with at least 1,000 each in 20 states) and meet one of two polling thresholds. According to CNN, for polling criteria, candidates either need to receive 5% in at least four DNC-approved national or early state polls, or receive 7% in two early state polls.

When’s the next Democratic debate?