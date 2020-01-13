How to watch the 7th Democratic Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six Democratic presidential primary candidates have qualified for the seventh debate. CNN and The Des Moines Register will co-host the first Democratic debate of 2020.
- Date: Tuesday, January 14
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Drake University in Iowa
- Where to watch: The debate will air on CNN and CNN International.
- Analysis: CBSN will hold coverage of the debate.
Qualifying candidates for January 14 debate
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Billionaire Tom Steyer
To qualify for the seventh debate, candidates have to raise money from 225,000 unique donors (with at least 1,000 each in 20 states) and meet one of two polling thresholds. According to CNN, for polling criteria, candidates either need to receive 5% in at least four DNC-approved national or early state polls, or receive 7% in two early state polls.
When’s the next Democratic debate?
- ABC and Apple News will host the February 7 debate in New Hampshire.
- NBC News and MSNBC will host the February 19 debate in Nevada.
- CBS News will host the February 25 debate in South Carolina.