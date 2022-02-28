NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday night. This will be Biden’s first State of the Union since he’s been in office. White House adviser Cedric Richmond said the speech will lay out the president’s plans for 2022. Pres. Biden’s speech will be followed by the Republican response, delivered by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

How to watch?

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: The State of the Union address will start at 7 p.m.

Where to Watch: The address will be carried live on CBS and CBSN.

The State of the Union is an annual address that the president gives before Congress. Article II of the U.S. Constitution, requires the president to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

The president has appeared before a joint session of Congress every year since 1913.

On Sunday, Capitol Police chief Tom Manger announced that a fence will be installed around the Capitol for Tuesday’s address. He said the decision to put the fence back up was made “Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.”