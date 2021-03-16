Sen. Heinrich, Mayor Keller on Second Gentleman visit to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Second Gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff, will be in Albuquerque on Wednesday, March 17. The vice president will be traveling with her husband to Nevada and Denver. However, Emhoff will be making a solo trip to Albuquerque.

Senator Martin Heinrich and Mayor Tim Keller on Tuesday said they are excited to welcome Emhoff to New Mexico. “Anytime we get a visit from someone associated with the White House administration that brings a focus to Albuquerque and to the state of New Mexico, that’s a positive thing,” said Sen. Heinrich.

Details about the trip haven’t been announced however, the tour will be promoting the $1.9 trillion relief package the president signed into law. According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden turned up at a minority-owned flooring business in suburban Philadelphia to highlight the relief package and how it can help small businesses.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were in Colorado, reinforcing the small business theme.