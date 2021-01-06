New Mexico delegates say they are safe after protesters force lockdown at US Capitol

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Rep. Deb Haaland, Rep. Yvette Herrell, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez say they are safe after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. The protesters forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. The Senate had to recess its debate after protesters forced police to lock down the building. New Mexican representatives have been taking to social media to let people know they are safe following the lockdown.

A quick update pic.twitter.com/slYEOFInuO — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 6, 2021

I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable. I urge all those in Washington today to allow Congress to continue its business as the Constitution requires. — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) January 6, 2021

We are on lockdown, but safe right now, and firm in our determination to certify the election for the people, by the people.



Violent thugs encouraged by a desperate loser won’t get their way. — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) January 6, 2021

Thank you for all the prayers and inquiries. My staff and I are safe.



Much gratitude for the Capitol Police working to keep us all safe. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 6, 2021

New Mexico House Republicans issued the following statement:

New Mexico House Republicans condemn violence in any form. Our American values are important, our Constitution must be preserved and it is within each of our rights to peacefully protest, however violence is not acceptable. NM House GOP Leadership issues statement on protests

New Mexico House Democrats issued the following statement:

“We need leaders to speak with a unified voice and condemn any and all violence. We are a nation of laws, not anarchy. The 2020 election results represent the will of American and New Mexico voters. These actions of sedition must end.” New Mexico House Democrats

Just got a text from a spokesperson of @SenatorLujan office, he said that the Senator is safe and is sheltering in place. — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) January 6, 2021

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued following statement:

“There is no place in our country or state for this,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This is beneath the United States of America. It is not who we are. I am sickened beyond words by the scenes from Washington, D.C., this afternoon. It is nothing less than domestic terrorism, enacted in an effort to overturn a free and fair election. I am praying for the law enforcement and military personnel working to protect American lives from this anti-democratic riot and attempted insurrection. Law enforcement personnel here in New Mexico will continue to monitor any analogous protests that are occurring or may occur in our state. “The president of the United States has stoked this anti-democracy sentiment. He has fanned flames of hatred and violence. His reprehensible attacks on the rule of law and American democracy have directly inspired this unconscionable display of disorder and mob mentality. He is responsible. He has always been responsible. His conspiracies and threats endanger the very fabric of our nation. He – and every one of his enablers – must be held accountable. The president must immediately join leaders across the political spectrum in calling for an end to the chaos he has caused.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the riot unfolding at the U.S. Capitol

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver issued the following statement:

“Never in my life did I think our country would see the sad and anti-democratic events that have occurred today. As New Mexicans and Americans we must all come together to defend our democratic processes and restore faith in our elections. Truth and goodwill are the only ways forward after today’s tragic display in Washington. The actions of the violent protesters who attacked the U.S. Capitol today represent the culmination of all the destructive rhetoric and misinformation that has swirled around the November 2020 General Election. Words matter. Facts matter. And the lies need to stop. The 2020 election was safe and secure and all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, duly certified their Electoral College votes. The process at the U.S. Capitol today was supposed to be a simple counting of the votes for an election that was decided weeks ago. Every politician and public official who has promoted the false conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was somehow compromised should be ashamed of themselves today after we’ve now seen what such misinformation has engendered.” New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Read Next: