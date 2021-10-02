Group encourages voters to say “no” to Stadium Bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’ve got one message – say no to the Stadium Bond – and they’re spreading it throughout the community. Now, a group of people is going door to door trying to encourage voters to say “no” to the bond.

“We support our team,” said Anna Lee Desaulniers. But, she and Bex Hampton do not support a stadium. “Until everyone in New Mexico has a house, food, healthcare, education, and transportation guaranteed, then we don’t need a stadium,” said Hampton.

Saturday morning, Desaulnier, Hampton, and a small group of people walked through a South Valley neighborhood encouraging voters to say “no” to the $50 million stadium bond on November 2. “It’s not a necessity right now,” said Desaulnier.

They don’t agree with the suggested locations at Coal and Broadway, or on Second and Iron. “We don’t want the stadium in this neighborhood, it’s not for the people,” said Hampton. They say the money would be better spent elsewhere.

