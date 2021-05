ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing five-year-old boy. BCSO has issued an Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert for five-year-old Mario Hernandez.

BCSO says Hernandez was last seen May 6 in the South Valley with this mother, Nancy Flores, who does not have custody. BCSO says Hernandez was last seen wearing a red spider shirt, gray shorts with red stripes, and black shoes. Hernandez is three feet, six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.