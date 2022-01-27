WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, alongside 12 state attorneys general, gathered for a border security briefing on Thursday in Weslaco, Texas.

At the briefing, Abbott criticized President Joe Biden on the issues of human trafficking.

“Joe Biden doesn’t care about victims of human trafficking,” Abbott said. “If he cared, he would step up and do something about it, but he does not care about the carnage that he’s causing to lives and communities across the entire country.”

Abbott also expressed frustration with President Biden over the issues of fentanyl overdoses in the United States.

“If you look at the population group between the ages of 18 and 45, the leading cause of death over the past year is not COVID, is not cancer, is not car wrecks. The leading cause of death of our fellow Americans ages 18 to 45 is fentanyl,” Abbott said. “And President Biden is doing nothing to address that fentanyl problem.”

Abbott added that cartels in Mexico are using apps like TikTok to recruit smugglers in Texas, and that it must be stopped through legal action.

“TikTok should be ashamed, condemned and have a legal action brought against it for promoting human trafficking in Texas and the United States of America,” Abbott said.

According to a release, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was among those that attended. Below are the other attorneys general attending:

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

According to BorderReport, Paxton also has invited all those attending to remain in South Texas for a tour of the border on Friday.

They’re coming “to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal immigrants that are currently affecting, not only Texas, but our entire country,” according to a statement from Paxton’s office.

Friday’s event is being held on the same day that another weekend border rally, the “We Stand America,” rally kicks off in McAllen and Hidalgo, said Border Report. The event is being hosted by several conservative, anti-illegal immigration groups, including Women Fighting for America, Veterans for America First, and Latinos for Trump, according to the Women Fighting For America’s website.

When asked if his border event is connected in any way with the We Stand for America rally, Border Report was told to wait on more information.