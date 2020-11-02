Former deputy clerk sues Tijeras mayor after getting fired from her job

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The former deputy clerk of Tijeras was fired by the newly-elected mayor at the beginning of the year. Now, she’s claiming she was fired for no reason.

This has been a years-long battle in the village that involved the former Tijeras mayor handing out checks she wasn’t authorized to write. One of those checks was cashed out by former Deputy Clerk Diane Klaus. Now, Klaus is suing.

Back in 2018, then-State Auditor Wayne Johnson, said former Tijeras Mayor Gloria Chavez wrote 13 checks to village employees. It also included checks to herself and Klaus. Johnson said the mayor was not authorized to sign off on these checks.

At the time, now-Mayor Jake Bruton was a council member and he was the one who noticed something wasn’t right with the check disbursements. Bruton said he also got a check but never cashed it because he suspected something criminal, and wanted the Attorney General to investigate.

Once Bruton was sworn in as the village’s new mayor, he immediately fired Klaus. However, she did not go down without a fight. Klaus has now filed a federal lawsuit against Bruton and the Village of Tijeras, claiming she was fired out of retaliation and Bruton had no reason to let her go.

Mayor Bruton told KRQE News 13 that because this lawsuit is still pending, he will not provide a comment. We also tried to call Klaus’ attorney, but did not hear back. According to her lawsuit, she is also asking for her job back.