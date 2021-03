NEW MEXICO (KRQE) โ€“ History was made as the U.S. Senate, in a 51-40 vote, confirmed New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland, as the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Interior. Representative Haaland will be the first Native American Cabinet Secretary in U.S. history and she'll lead the federal agency that holds large influence over tribal land.

In a tweet, Rep. Haaland thanked the Senate for the confirmation and said "I look forward to collaborating with all of you. I am ready to serve. #BeFierce." Rep. Haaland will be in charge of the country's natural resources including oil and gas drilling, as well as managing one-fifth of the land in the U.S., including tribal lands. An enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna herself, Pueblo leaders are excited and proud.