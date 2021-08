ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hate crimes in New Mexico are up and one group specifically is seeing more violence against them than others. Hate crimes against African Americans are on the rise in New Mexico. The NAACP said they're working with state lawmakers to increase the punishment for people who commit a hate crime.

In the latest statistics from the FBI, state law enforcement agencies reported 55 incidents of hate crimes in New Mexico in 2020. Five more than the year before. "I think it's important, it's a serious situation here in New Mexico and in America as a whole," said Albuquerque NAACP President, Harold Bailey, Ph.D.