COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – U.S. defense officials are calling Russia’s attack on Ukraine late Wednesday night the ‘initial phase’ of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. News 3 spoke with retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, who says actions taken by President Vladimir Putin were a deliberate, intentional attack on Ukraine.

“There’s no question, it’s been months of subtly moving troops, and equipment, and supplies to the border with Ukraine so that we could get to this point where we are now. In other words, it didn’t happen overnight. There has been months of deliberate planning and preparation by Vladimir Putin to get to this stage.”

Nearly 100 missiles in this ‘initial attack’ targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure and highly populated residential areas. After this move, Struecker spoke with friends who were moved to Eastern Europe in response to the attack.

“As a result of Putin positioning Russian troops on the border of Ukraine, I have some friends of mine who are still serving on active duty in the U.S. Army that got deployed with almost no notice to get to Eastern Europe and to be pre-positioned. And right now, NATO and the United States are doing everything necessary to be in a position to respond as the situation develops; and God in heaven alone knows what the situation is going to develop into. But, I’m glad to know that NATO and the U.S. is positioned to respond.”

U.S. officials say nearly 7,000 U.S. troops will deploy to Germany in the coming days. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has activated defense plans to protect its eastern flank. Struecker says it is hard to tell at this point what this means for other countries, the United States Military, or even soldiers on Fort Benning.

“We are talking NATO and many countries around the world, I think the whole world is holding their breath right now because the world is basically saying, ‘this could impact my home and the way that I live. Even though it’s Ukraine and on the other side of the globe, NATO’s involvement and my country’s involvement in NATO means this is really impacting me as well.’ And I don’t know that anybody anticipates exactly how this thing is going to play out and how it will impact the United States military, the army at Fort Benning, Georgia, I don’t think any of us know that right now.”

Struecker’s combat experience took him to the invasion of Panama, Operation Desert Storm, Black Hawk Down in Somalia, and more than a dozen combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. However, out of all of his combat experience, he says Putin’s attack on Russia draws certain similarities to Operation Desert Storm.

“We’re talking about Vladimir Putin, there’s really no way to predict what might happen next but similarities yes. This feels an awful lot like Saddam Hussein invading Kuwait, which of course led to the world response of Desert Shield and Storm. It really does feel like that, we’re on the edge of another episode of an invasion of Kuwait. It just remains to be seen what the world does next after Vladimir Putin‘s invasion into Ukraine.”

Although it is unknown what the future holds as conflict continues, Struecker affirms NATO and the United States are doing everything in their power to be prepared to respond appropriately.