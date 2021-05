ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Balloon pilots are finding it more difficult to find landing spots during Fiesta and other times of the year. Now, the Balloon Landing Task Force that was created back in 2018 to solve this issue is proposing some solutions.

The task force has come up with four potential plans that could help accommodate pilots, including purchasing properties to be used as landing sites. "In order to keep attracting balloonists from all over the world, we're going to have to provide an atmosphere where they can safely and effectively fly and land their balloon," said Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, who is a new member of the Balloon Landing Task Force.