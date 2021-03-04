Committee confirms Haaland nomination for Interior secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Following a Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources business meeting, the committee voted in favor of New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland’s nomination to be Interior secretary. The committee voted 11 to 9 and the confirmation now sends the decision to the Senate.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced her support for Haaland on Wednesday. This announcement comes after Sen. Joe Manchin’s endorsement of Haaland last week.

According to the Associated Press, several Republicans including Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, oppose Haaland citing her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL oil pipeline, and additional issues that make her unfit to serve in a role where she will oversee energy development on large areas of federal lands and offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. If confirmed, Haaland would become the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and is a 35th generation New Mexican. Haaland serves as U.S. Representative for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

Following the business meeting to consider Haaland’s nomination, the committee will consider David Turk’s nomination to be Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.