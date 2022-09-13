DENVER (KDVR) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea talks with host Matt Mauro about his views on abortion, inflation and other topics for debate on this week’s “Colorado Point of View.”

Mauro also discusses Governor Jared Polis’ ad campaign that uses news reports to list off what Polis sees as some of his accomplishments in the last four years. Many of them focus on saving Coloradans money.

Gabrielle Franklin digs into three ballot initiatives involving alcohol and how some small business owners feel about the issues.

