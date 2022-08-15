DENVER (KDVR) — This week on “Colorado Point of View,” host Matt Mauro sits down with Senator John Hickenlooper to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Senate passed last week.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act comes as new numbers show inflation dropped to 8.5% in July.

The Inflation Reduction Act also includes a $370 billion investment in clean energy over 10 years. We asked the senator how it will affect the thousands in Colorado who work in the oil and gas industry.

Our political experts weigh in on the latest move as well. You can watch the entire episode that aired at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in the player above.