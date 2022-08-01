DENVER (KDVR) — The Centennial State gained an extra seat in Congress and “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with one of the two state lawmakers battling for the new 8th Congressional District.

“My term as an elected official, whether it’s a county commissioner or a state senator, I think I have a proven track record,” Republican State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer said. “I have proven I listen to people and come in and find real solutions.”

The race for Colorado’s attorney general has picked up in popularity on social media following comments made by incumbent Phil Weiser at a debate.

At the debate, Weiser talked about how some counties are doing a better job than others at keeping people in jail.

We spoke to our political analysts about the comments and more on this week’s episode that aired at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and can be watched in its entirety in the player above.