DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado taxpayers are getting money back this summer, and this week on Colorado Point of View, we’re digging deeper on how your tax money is being spent.

Gov. Jared Polis announced that single filers will get $400 and joint filers will get $800.

It’s all thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), passed by voters in 1992, which gives any extra money collected by the state back to taxpayers.

These refunds were originally supposed to come next spring. We discuss the timing of these TABOR refunds with both sides.

We also discuss a brewing controversy in the republican primary for U.S. Senate.

