City of Roswell to accept settlement from tax department

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell met last week to accept the $50 million settlement brought against the tax and revenue department by numerous counties and cities who say they were shorted gross receipt tax revenue from 2010 through 2015. The city says that the department has dropped the ball in the past and the lack of transparency between the department and the state is not something that should be ignored.

“There’s been hiccups and goofs over the years and tax and rev has failed to properly pay the communities the counties, and the municipalities,” said Mayor of Roswell, Dennis Kintigh.

City officials say they are owed more than $2 million over that time period. That equals about $300,000 each year. The actual numbers though could be more, the city says, but they have no way of checking for sure, stating the TRD has all that information but refuses to release it. The city says the mission revenue caused them to delay several projects because they did not have the money. They are agreeing to the settlement to get the money quicker.

According to Jason Perry, city councilor of Roswell Ward 2, “There has to be a point to where you take what your able to get at a time when it is being offered.”

The city of Roswell hopes to use it on parks, the zoo, some road projects and to draw tourists to the city. “These are one-time monies and we are better off to spend them on specific significant infrastructure-related projects. In other words: fix something, build something, repair something,” said Mayor Kintigh.