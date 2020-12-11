Celebrities support New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland for U.S. Interior Secretary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Top celebrities are urging President-elect Joe Biden to pick Congresswoman Deb Haaland as his interior secretary. Variety reports online Kerry Washington and Cher are among 100 women who signed a letter to Biden asking him to pick Haaland.

The letter, was organized by Marisa Tomei, We Stand United, and Allie Young a Navajo woman from Protect the Sacred. “We believe it is critical at this time for the first Native American to serve in the President’s Cabinet, so we can begin to shift the focus back to caring for future generations and returning to a value system that honors Mother Earth. We believe that person is Congresswoman Deb Haaland,” the letter said.

If confirmed, Deb Haaland would become the first Native American to serve in a presidential cabinet. Other women that signed the letter include Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Zoe Saldana, Jane Fonda, Chelsea Handler, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Silverman, Alyssa Milano, Kathy Najimy, Piper Perabo and Debra Winger.

