FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple’s home in spy case

These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe. Federal prosecutors accused the Maryland couple in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government. A West Virginia judge granted a detention request from prosecutors Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, meaning the couple will remain behind bars for now (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday.

Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia this month on espionage charges. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government accuses Diana Toebbe of serving as a lookout for her husband at several “dead drop” locations at which sensitive information was left behind.

The couple pleaded not guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. They face life in prison if convicted. The Toebbes have been jailed since their arrests.

The country to which Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents and was not disclosed in court during the detention hearing Wednesday.

A judge heard arguments but did not immediately rule on whether Diana Toebbe should continue to be locked up. Jonathan Toebbe waived his right to a detention hearing.

Peter Olinits, a Pittsburgh-based agent specializing in counterintelligence investigations, testified in support of the government’s argument that Diana Toebbe was a potential flight risk and should remain jailed as the case moved forward. He described how agents on the day of the couple’s arrest found, among other objects, $11,300 in cash, children’s valid passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves.

Olinits also cited text messages from 2019 and 2020 in which the Toebbes discussed leaving the country. But Diana Toebbe’s lawyer, Edward MacMahon, raised the possibility that his 45-year-old client, who worked as a teacher at a progressive private school in Annapolis, Maryland — was referring to her distress over the prospect of President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“She’s not the only liberal that’s wanted to leave the country over politics,” MacMahon pointed out. “That’s correct, isn’t it, sir?”

The agent also noted that the FBI has not been able to locate the roughly $100,000 in cryptocurrency payments that the bureau sent the Toebbes in exchange for the stolen government secrets.

The investigation began in late 2020 after an FBI legal attache office in an unspecified country obtained a package that prosecutors say Jonathan Toebbe had sent that nation. In a letter, he offered to sell confidential U.S. Navy information, according to prosecutors.

The letter, dated April 1, 2020, and bearing a return address in Pittsburgh, says: “If you do not contact me by December 31 2020 I will conclude, you’re uninterested, and will approach other possible buyers,” according to Olinits’ testimony.

The FBI then used an undercover agent to communicate with Jonathan Toebbe, arranging for the information to be deposited at “dead drop” locations.

Olinits testified that Diana Toebbe accompanied her husband on three of the four missions. To avoid suspicion, Olinits said, the Toebbes would dress as if tourists or hikers and meander around the drop site. Authorities say Jonathan Toebbe left at the locations memory cards containing government secrets, concealing them in objects including a chewing gum wrapper, a Band-Aid wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich.

MacMahon, the lawyer for Diana Toebbe, argued that because the FBI did not record any of the couple’s conversations, agents actually had no proof that his client had any knowledge of her husband’s activities or what precisely he was doing.

“Did it occur to you as part of your investigation that maybe Mr. Toebbe was telling her he was up to something other than espionage against the United States?” MacMahon asked.

“I think that’d be a difficult thing to sell, but maybe,” Olinits said.

