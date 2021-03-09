Bill on safe gun storage passes Colorado House

COLORADO (KRQE) – A bill on safe storage for firearms is making its way through the Colorado legislature. The bill would set fines between $250 and $1,000 if guns are not securely stored.

Supporters argue it would cut down on youth suicides and accidental shootings but opponents say it would give criminals an advantage when breaking into homes or businesses by delaying a person’s response. After ten hours of debate Monday, the bill cleared the state House Tuesday morning largely along party lines. It now heads to the Senate.